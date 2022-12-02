Chinese President Xi Jinping urges for 'Ukraine talks' in a meeting with EU's council chief Michel

Chinese President Xi Jinping in a meeting with EU's Council President Charles Michel urged for 'political means' for Ukraine as the best solution to solve the ongoing conflict which will serve as the common interest for countries in "Eurasia." He added that countries need to work for peace and should avoid expansion or escalation of the war.

The statement comes after he met with the president of the European Council Charles Michel. China has made similar statements in past while refusing to criticise or condemn Russia's invasion.

The EU's council chief came for a day visit to Bejing, after Xi's invitation. Michel has urged the Chinese President to use his influence with Russia to respect the UN charter and Ukraine's sovereignty. He said that the activities in Ukraine are highly unacceptable and dangerous as well, AP reported.

Both Chinese President and Russian President Vladimir Putin share a strong bond. Weeks before Moscow's invasion began, both leaders affirmed their bond as having "no limits." Beijing even stepped up its oil purchases from Russia.

Michel's visit also seeks to balance the EU's wish for more exports to China, raised issues on human rights and the need for a peaceful assembly.

On Thursday, Michel told reporters that he raised human rights issues during the meeting including the issue of Muslim minorities in Xinjiang who are being forcefully assimilated to eradicate their religion.

Beijing on the other hand has denied all these allegations saying that it has been waging campaigns in eliminating terrorism and extremism in the country. It added that it's been trying to create job opportunities.

China has been engaged in a violent environment since a few days after citizens angry about the Covid policies and lockdowns began protesting. The Asian country witnessed its largest protest in three decades which was conducted last week as people in Beijing and Shanghai took to the streets. Several have been detained.

Earlier German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also visited China. Scholz also urged Xi to use his influence in Russia and raised human rights issues.

