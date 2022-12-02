Freddy movie review: Kartik Aaryan tries his best to add thrill in this drab thriller

It’s not everyday you see Kartik Aaryan take up the role of a regular dentist in a twisted, dark psychological thriller as he plays the titular role in Shashanka Ghosh’s ‘Freddy’. A loner in life with only a pet tortoise named Hardy as his friend, Kartik’s Freddy is someone you’d want to empathise with but can’t bring yourself to.

Waiting for his soulmate and his luck to turn in his favour, Freddy meets girls only to be rejected for his somewhat weird, nerd-guy-meets-creep behaviour. And then comes Alaya F’s character, Kainaaz Irani – a whiff of fresh air in his life – smart, beautiful and incidentally sharing similar passions like his late mother alas for one thing. She turns out to be married. Freddy deals with that problem too but he still fails to get his happily ever after. That’s when things take a sour turn in his life and in the film too. Freddy exacts a revenge plot to get back at Alaya who uses him in the film to get to her abusive husband.

The first half of the film establishes Freddy, his character, the nuances, why he does what he does and you almost feel bad for him only to be surprised by how his character’s arc develops in the later half. The film starts off with a good script in hand, well placed dialogues, sombre music to support the screenplay but lacks direction and vision.

The film doesn’t offer a sense of urgency that the genre demands. It lacks the impending sense of danger, the drama that a psycho on the loose should derive in the minds of the audience. But Freddy is not a psycho, he’s just hurt and he only wants an apology from Kainaaz who fails to take his warnings seriously when she doesn’t offer him one.

Kartik Aaryan manages to imbibe the grace and mannerism of Freddy but the film lacks conviction. Alaya too is good in the film but maybe the ambiguity in the script lets the actors down.

It’s a one-time watch and a good film to start your weekend off with but nothing more.