MR headsets, Apple's 'next big thing', set to entail extended reality experience

Apple is elevating its efforts to launch a Mixed Reality (MR) headset, its first new major product category since the Apple Watch. The development came after Apple reportedly renamed the software that will supposedly run the elusive headset. It has been renamed to "xrOS" from "realityOS", with "XR" standing for Extended Reality.

A report in Bloomberg claimed that the Cupertino-based tech giant plans to launch the headset as early as next year. An earlier report claimed that Apple could be working on not one, but three different models, with the first one likely to be called Apple Reality Pro in its line-up of devices widely expected to be named as iGlasses by tech analysts.

What is a Mixed Reality headset?

To run an MR headset, the term extended reality entailed within "Extended Reality Operating System" (xrOS), encompasses both augmented and virtual reality. It is different from Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) devices due to its ability to blend in both AR and VR within itself.

Such a device overlays graphics and virtual information over the real world along with gaming and video-watching features at once.

MR devices Apple's next big thing?

Silicon Valley watchers expect 2023 to be a year on par with Apple's moments of reckoning in its history, such as the introduction of Macintosh (1984), the launch of the first iMac (1999) and the launch of the first iPhone (2007). Many expect that the MR headsets could be Apple's 'next big thing' in the technology age.

The project concerning mixed-reality headsets is one of Apple's most ambitious in years as it represents Apple's attempt to innovate in a new product category. In an interview uploaded last year, Apple CEO Tim Cook had emphasised on three big things for the future.

"We are very focused on augmented reality. We are very focused on artificial intelligence. We are very focused on autonomy," Cook had said.

