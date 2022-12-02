Abu Dhabi T10 League: Delhi Bulls vs Chennai Braves match prediction, livestream details

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 will see the Delhi Bulls and Chennai Braves lock horns on Friday, December 2, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. This season has turned out to be terrible for the Delhi Bulls so far, who have managed to grab just one victory while suffering a total of four losses. In their most recent game, they lost a closely contested battle to the New York Strikers. On the flip side, the Chennai Braves were able to win two of their six games. Although they defeated the defending champions Deccan Gladiators, they were unable to maintain their winning streak as they lost to Team Abu Dhabi in their previous match.

Delhi Bulls vs The Chennai Braves Match details

The 26th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 league will be played between Delhi Bulls and The Chennai Braves on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 17:30 IST and 16:00 GST (Gulf Standard Time). The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Delhi Bulls vs The Chennai Braves match prediction

Both teams have recently suffered defeats in their last matches. Both are having trouble in the contest and will need to perform at their very best on Friday to win. The Chennai Braves are a well-balanced team, so supporters can anticipate that they will come out on top.

Prediction: The Chennai Braves will win the match.

Delhi Bulls vs The Chennai Braves predicted line-ups

Delhi Bulls:

Tom Banton (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dwayne Bravo (c), Tim David, Imad Wasim, Richard Gleeson, Ayaan Khan, Shiraz Ahmed, Najibullah Zadran, Fazalhaq Farooqi

The Chennai Braves:

Dawid Malan, Daniel Lawrence, Ross Whiteley, Carlos Brathwaite, Sikandar Raza (c), James Fuller, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Olly Stone, Sam Cook, Adhitya Shetty, Kobe Herft

Where to watch Delhi Bulls vs The Chennai Braves match, live stream details

The match can be viewed on Television on these channels: Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex HD, Rishtey Cineplex.

The match live stream will be available on Voot and Jio Cinema app.

Delhi Bulls vs The Chennai Braves points table standing