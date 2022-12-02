'Harry & Meghan' teaser: Duke and Duchess tell their side of story in this docuseries. Watch

The first teaser for 'Harry & Meghan' is out. The Netflix documentary series delves deep into the relationship of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and their controversial decision to step back from their duties as royals. Directed by American documentarian Liz Garbus, the series will tell the story in six parts.

The teaser begins with someone, presumably Garbus, asking the question "Why did you want to make this documentary?" Candid images of Harry and Meghan vacationing and just chilling together flash on the screen as Harry responds, "No one's seen what's happened behind closed doors."

We see images of Meghan crying while holding a phone, she and Harry sitting discomfited behind Camilla Parker (now the Queen Consort), Prince William, the current heir to the throne, and Kate Middleton, the current Princess of Wales.

"I had to do everything I could, to protect my family," adds Harry. Visuals show the respective childhoods of both.

Meghan chimes in, "When the stakes were this high, doesn't it make sense to hear our story from us?" as though to point out virulent coverage of the events, particularly in the conservative British press.

If this documentary promises one thing apart from Harry and Meghan's side of the story, it's thoroughness. There have been documentaries before, but never from Harry and Meghan's perspective, and never a series.