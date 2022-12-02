Morning news brief: Setback for Trump, India rejects Chinese objection and more

Donald Trump was dealt a major blow on Thursday (December 1) as an appeals court rejected his efforts to stop prosecutors from examining thousands of government documents at his Florida home. In other news, US President Joe Biden said Thursday he is open to holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but only if he wants to end the war. Finally, India on Thursday dismissed China's objection to the joint India-US military exercise near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Uttarakhand's Auli.

Click on the headlines to read more:

The federal appeals court in Atlanta, Georgia unanimously overruled a previous order by a Florida judge to appoint a "special master" to review documents seized at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach in August, preventing the Justice Department from using them in its investigation of Trump's behaviour in the case of the documents.

At a joint news conference, Biden said, "I'm prepared to speak with Mr. Putin if in fact there is an interest in him deciding he's looking for a way to end the war. He hasn't done that yet."

"If that's the case, in consultation with my French and my NATO friends, I'll be happy to sit down with Putin to see what he has in mind. He hasn't done that yet."

India's foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the joint exercises with the United States in Auli have nothing to do with the 1993 and 1996 agreements with China.



"But since these were raised by the Chinese side, I must emphasise that the Chinese side needs to reflect and think about its own breach of the agreements of 1993 and 1996," Bagchi said.

Watch | Global Technology Summit: India has advocated dialogue, diplomacy: S Jaishankar to WION