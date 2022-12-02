'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' trailer: Harrison Ford's Indy returns, one last time. Watch

The first trailer for 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny', which is the title of the upcoming fifth film in the franchise, is here. The film marks many 'lasts'. For instance, this is the last time Harrison Ford, the star of the film series, will portray Indy, one of the most iconic characters in cinema. This is also the last time legendary composer John Williams will be scoring any film. This is the franchise's last hurrah. Moving forward, it will require some sort of reinvention. At least Indy as we knew him will die or retire in the film.

Many feared how the fifth 'Indiana Jones' movie will work, considering Ford is an octogenarian actor and the role of Indy always requires energy and vigour of a much younger man. But looking at the trailer will calm those fears. Using stunt man and CGI work, our professor of archaeology and adventurer, appears as fit for the job as possible for an old man. You can watch the trailer above.

Directed by James Mangold, known for acclaimed movies like the superhero film 'Logan' and the sports drama 'Ford v Ferrari', the film watches like a true-blue classic 'Indiana Jones' film laced with modern action and special effects. Mangold also wrote the script with Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth.

John Rhys-Davies returns as Sallah in the film. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, and Antonio Banderas join the franchise with this film.

The official synopsis reads, "Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist in the highly anticipated fifth installment of the iconic “Indiana Jones” franchise, which is directed by James Mangold (“Ford v Ferrari,” “Logan”). Starring along with Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”), Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”), John Rhys-Davies (“Raiders of the Lost Ark”), Shaunette Renee Wilson (“Black Panther”), Thomas Kretschmann (“Das Boot”), Toby Jones (“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”), Boyd Holbrook (“Logan”), Oliver Richters (“Black Widow”), Ethann Isidore (“Mortel”) and Mads Mikkelsen (“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”). Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original "Raiders of the Lost Ark" in 1981, is once again composing the score."

Indiana Jones film series began with Steven Spielberg's 1981 blockbuster 'Raiders of the Lost Ark'. He followed it up with 1984's 'Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom', 1989's 'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade', and 2008's 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull'.

Put together, the films have grossed almost $2 billion in box office returns worldwide on a combined budget of $279 million.