'Ms Marvel' actor Mohan Kapur accused of sexually harassing minor: 'He took advantage of me'

Actor Mohan Kapur, who starred in Iman Vellani-led Marvel Studios TV series 'Ms. Marvel', has been accused of sexually harassing a minor girl by sharing explicit images of himself with her. The accuser wrote about her alleged experience in a series of tweets. The actor played the role of the titular superhero's father Yusuf Khan in the series. She said she and Mohan developed a friendly, parent-child-like relationship when she was just 14 through Kapur's partner who was an actress in a serial.

"I respected the both of them almost like 2nd parents, & told them about my stressful life. But Mohan Kapur took advantage of me," she added.

In followup tweets, she said, "We constantly talked until I notice he started flirting with me. Then when I was 15 years old Mohan Kapur sent his d**k pics to me. He was apologizing nonstop & was depressed…. I forgave him. But after that he continued to harass me…. Said things like how he was in love with me, wanted to marry me, wanting me to grow up to be with him, and can’t wait for me to get older so I can sleep with him. Now I know that Mohan Kapur was grooming me."

She went on to claim that Kapur's partner was aware as to what kind of man he was and also knew he was talking to her. The alleged victim confronted her and told her everything that was happeneing. But later, she began to gaslight the girl.

"She told me how “I threw my baggage on her”…. I really truly felt that this woman didn’t care at all for what Mohan Kapur was doing to me," she said.

She claimed that all this led to depression and at one point she wanted to take her own life. She wanted closure with Kapur, who began to ignore her calls. The last time she talked to him was in 2020.

"I said I really can’t take any of this anymore…. Hoping that he would apologize & understand the trauma he had cause. Instead he told me that he can’t trust me and the only way he can trust me again is if…. I hop on video chat and send nudes to him in order to be friends with him again. #metoo @IndiaMeToo #MeToo," she wrote.