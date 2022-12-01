UNRWA discovers terrorist tunnel under Gaza school

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestine Refugees in the Near East discovered a tunnel was discovered under a United Nations school in Gaza. UNRWA officials said that a "man-made cavity" was detected under the school grounds after which the area was sectioned off and the tunnel was sealed. Gaza is a Palestinian region ruled by the Hamas and is home to a network of tunnels, some of which have been used in previous conflicts with Israel, the UN agency reported on Thursday.

"The agency protested strongly to the relevant authorities in Gaza to express outrage and condemnation of the presence of such a structure underneath one of its installations," the UN agency for Palestinian refugees said in a statement.

According to UNRWA, the "cavity" amounted to "a major breach of the agency's neutrality and a breach of international law" and exposed children and UN personnel to "grave security and safety hazards." As per the Israeli army, the tunnel was really built by insurgents in Gaza.

"Rain likely created a hole in the ground that revealed the structure of a terrorist tunnel next to a UNRWA school in Gaza," an Israeli military source told AFP on condition of anonymity.

A range of tunnels have been constructed in Gaza since 2007, when Israel imposed a punishing embargo in response to Hamas seizing power. A number of these tunnels cross the Israeli border below.

Throughout the fighting in May 2021, Israel launched many attacks against what it referred to as the "Gaza Metro," a network of tunnels that had allowed militants to move about without being seen by Israeli drones and to surprise Israeli objectives.

Israeli military leaders worry that extremists might use these tunnels to kidnap civilians or Israelis and use them as pawns in prisoner trades.

(With inputs from agencies)