Macron, Biden pledge to hold Russia accountable for committing 'war crimes' in Ukraine

United States President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron vowed Thursday to coordinate on the "challenge" of China and called for stability on the Taiwan Strait. "The United States and France will continue to coordinate on our concerns regarding China's challenge to the rules-based international order, including respect for human rights, and to work together with China on important global issues like climate change," said a joint statement issued by the White House.

The two leaders also pledged to support Ukraine in its war against Russia and to hold Moscow responsible for war crimes.

In a joint statement issued after their Oval Office talks, the two leaders said they were committed to holding Russia to account "for widely documented atrocities and war crimes, committed both by its regular armed forces and by its proxies" in Ukraine.

Biden and Macron also pledged to uphold the “unwavering” alliance between the two countries during the latter’s visit to the White House on Thursday. Macron was greeted by service members from the army, marines and the air force.

"France is our oldest ally, our unwavering partner in freedom’s cause," Biden told reporters.

Macron also emphasised on the friendship between the two countries that dates back to the US independence struggle and said, "We need to become brothers in arms once more."

The relationship between the two countries suffered a bit in the recent past with Macron blaming Biden’s economic policies for an inevitable trade war. The Inflation Reduction Act or IRA will see an investment of around $4 million into environmentally-friendly industries but several European countries have expressed their concern as it can possibly lead to a race to invest in the green economy sector.

"The consequence of the IRA is that you will perhaps fix your issue but you will increase my problem. I'm sorry to be so straightforward," Macron said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

However, Biden has maintained that the IRA will not pose any threat to the European companies.