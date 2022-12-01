BAN vs IND 2022: Skipper Tamim Iqbal out of ODI series, injured Taskin Ahmed to miss 1st ODI

Bangladesh suffered a double blow ahead of the first ODI against India with two of their star players – fast bowler Taskin Ahmed and captain and opening batsman Tamim Iqbal getting ruled out due to injuries. While the veteran opener is out of the series due to a groin injury, Taskin will be on the sidelines for the first game only, getting treated for back pain.

The three-match ODI series is set to commence on Sunday, December 4th in Dhaka followed by two Tests, scheduled to begin on December 14th in Chattogram. Tamim, who is advised two weeks rest after getting injured during the warm-up game, is also doubtful for the first Test.

Bangladesh’s bowling department also jolted, with Taskin sure to be out of the first match. The seamer was Bangladesh’s best bowler during the T20 World Cup in Australia and was to lead the attack against the mighty Indians in this series. However, his injury came at the wrong time and he is now doubtful for the remainder of ODIs also. In the meantime, Shoriful Islam is picked as his backup.

BCB chief selector Minhajul Abedin told Cricbuzz on Thursday, “Taskin is ruled out from the opening game of the ODIs as his back pain recurred. We will be seeing his progress before taking further decision regarding his participation.”

Here are the squads of both teams –

India's ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen