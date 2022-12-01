Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022: Deccan Gladiators vs Morrisville Samp Army match prediction, live stream details

The 3rd and final match on Thursday, December 1st will be between Deccan Gladiators and Morrisville Samp Army at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Deccan Gladiators, as their name suggests, are putting up some incredible performances this season. Seated well inside the top two (second spot), Deccan have their captain, Nicholas Pooran performing for them very well. Even in the previous game, he scored an unbeaten fifty and helped his team beat Bangla Tigers by ten wickets.

Talking about their opponents tonight - Morrisville Samp Army, this team has underachieved given their pool of talent. In five games played so far, they found success in three while going down in two of them. Their last outing against Team Abu Dhabi dents the confidence as they lost the match by 18 runs.

So let’s have a look at what is in store for us –

Deccan Gladiators vs Morrisville Samp Army match details

Match number 25th of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 will be played between Deccan Gladiators and Morrisville Samp Army on December 1st, 2022, Thursday, at 22:00 PM IST and 20:30 PM GST. The venue of the match is Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Deccan Gladiators vs Morrisville Samp Army match prediction

Although Deccan Gladiators are doing exceptionally well, they are not likely to walk away as winners in this game. Morrisville Samp Army will surprise them with a better performance and could win the match.

Where to watch Deccan Gladiators vs Morrisville Samp Army?

The fans in India can enjoy the live coverage of this match on these TV channels - Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex HD, and Rishtey Cineplex. The match live stream will be available on Voot and the Jio Cinema app.

Deccan Gladiators vs Morrisville Samp Army table standings