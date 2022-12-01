HIV and AIDS is not the same thing, did you know the difference between the two

On December 1, World AIDS Day is observed. The day was made to raise awareness and dispel myths about the disease, to remember those who have died due to it, and to protect those currently afflicted with it.



AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome) is one of the deadliest and most feared diseases and is among the ones that people from every age group need to be aware of.



Today, on World AIDS Day, here we explain the differences between AIDS and HIV and some of the most common myths about the syndrome. A very common misconception about the syndrome is that AIDS and HIV are the same things. Most of us are in the habit of using both terms interchangeably, unaware of the meaning behind the two words.



HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) is the virus that causes infection, whereas AIDS is the disease that is caused by HIV if left untreated.



What is HIV?



HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) is a virus that attacks the immune system of the body, making the infected person more vulnerable to other deadly diseases. It is spread via unprotected sexual contact, needles, and syringes.