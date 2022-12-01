Boris Johnson announces plans to contest UK elections in 2024

Former United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be running once again in the 2024 general election from Uxbridge and South Ruislip. According to The Telegraph, Johnson told his local Conservative Party leaders that he will be fighting the elections in a bid to become a Member of Parliament once again. All members of the Conservative Party will have to inform the leadership about their will to compete in the elections by Monday and Johnson is expected to throw his hat in the race.

Also read | France backs EU plan to create tribunal for Russian officials over Ukraine war

The former PM has represented Uxbridge and South Ruislip in the past and in case of a victory, he will receive any chance to launch a leadership campaign after losing his seat in 2021. He was touted as a competition to Rishi Sunak but Johnson opted out of the latest race citing personal reasons.

“Uxbridge and South Ruislip Conservative Association fully support Boris Johnson as our local MP and candidate at any future election,” Richard Mills, the chairman of his local association, said.

Also read | China eases Covid restrictions in Beijing, hints at possible change in stance

“Since his re-election in 2019, he has delivered on his plans for redevelopment and modernisation of Hillingdon Hospital as well as increasing police numbers across Uxbridge. We look forward to continuing to work alongside him to deliver for the residents and communities within the constituency, where he has strong connections and involvement,” he added during his interview with The Telegraph.

Johnson has already started his campaign in the constituency with visits to the Ruislip Synagogue and Uxbridge High School. This announcement also came as a relief for the Tories which has seen 12 of their big leaders opting out of the elections with Labour being tipped to achieve massive gains.



