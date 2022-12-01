FIFA World Cup 2022 Rankings- Points table, team standings of all groups after day 11

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table & Standings: After four enthralling matches on day 10 of the FIFA World Cup 2022, we saw Argentina and Poland from Group C and Australia from Group D advancing further. While Australia's 1-0 win over Denmark sent the whole nation into party mode, Poland cruised through despite losing 0-2 to Argentina in their final group match. France on the other hand suffered a shocking defeat to Tunisia by 0-1, however, the result of that match didn't impact the final standings in the group. As we now head towards the start of day 12 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, let's have a look at the points table and team standings.

Group A

All group matches from Group A have finished and the Netherlands and Senegal have qualified for knockouts.

Here are the points table and team standings of Group A.

Teams Matches Played Win Loss Draw Points Netherlands (Q) 3 2 0 1 7 Senegal (Q) 3 2 1 0 6 Ecuador 3 1 1 1 4 Qatar 3 0 3 0 0

Group B

Likewise in Group A, the action in Group B is also wrapped up with England and the USA cruising through.

Here are the points table and team standings of Group B.

Teams Matches Played Win Loss Draw Points England (Q) 3 2 0 1 7 USA (Q) 3 1 0 2 5 Iran 3 1 2 0 3 Wales 3 0 2 1 1

Group C

Group C finished with its league matches last night only with Argentina and Poland punching their tickets for the round of 16.

Here are the points table and team standings of Group C.

Teams Matches Played Win Loss Draw Points Argentina (Q) 3 2 1 0 6 Poland (Q) 3 1 1 1 4 Mexico 3 1 1 1 4 Saudi Arabia 3 1 2 0 3

Group D

Two teams that made it to the knockouts of the FIFA World Cup 2022 from this group are France and Australia,

Here are the points table and team standings of Group D.

Teams Matches Played Win Loss Draw Points France (Q) 3 2 1 0 6 Australia (Q) 3 2 1 0 6 Tunisia 3 1 1 1 4 Denmark 3 0 2 1 1

Group E

This Group is still open as all four teams will be in action tonight to determine who goes through and who is out.

Here are the points table and team standings of Group E.

Teams Matches Played Win Loss Draw Points Spain 2 1 0 1 4 Japan 2 1 1 0 3 Costa Rica 2 1 1 0 3 Germany 2 0 1 1 1

Group F

Much like Group E, two teams from Group F are yet to be decided. With the last round of matches from this group scheduled tonight, we are likely to find the top two.

Here are the points table and team standings of Group F.

Teams Matches Played Win Loss Draw Points Croatia 2 1 0 1 4 Morocco 2 1 0 1 4 Belgium 2 1 1 0 3 Canada 2 0 2 0 0

Group G

Only Brazil from this group have made it to the next round. Who is going to be the second team will be decided during the group's last league matches?

Here are the points table and team standings of Group G.

Teams Matches Played Win Loss Draw Points Brazil (Q) 2 2 0 0 6 Switzerland 2 1 1 0 3 Cameroon 2 0 1 1 1 Serbia 2 0 1 1 1

Group H

With Portugal being the only team from this group to enter the round of 16, it stays interesting who follows them.

Here are the points table and team standings of Group H.

Teams Matches Played Win Loss Draw Points Portugal (Q) 2 2 0 0 6 Ghana 2 1 1 0 3 South Korea 2 0 1 1 1 Uruguay 2 0 1 1 1