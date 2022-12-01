Jennifer Lopez wants to make a sequel of her and Ben Affleck's flop film 'Gigli'

No one on earth would have ever imagined that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will get back together one day. But the unimaginable thing happened, and the couple is now back together and even blissfully wedded. Meanwhile, Jennifer has recently announced that she's going to release the follow-up to her 2002 superhit album 'This is Me,' which was inspired by her relationship with Ben Affleck when they first started dating. But did you know the album is not the only thing that Jennifer wants to revive?



In her recent interview with Vogue, the actress was asked to name one of her films that she'd love to get a sequel to. Responding to this, JLo said, 'Gigli.'



Ben and Jen starred together for the first time in the movie 'Gigli.' Although the movie miserably tanked at the box office, their relationship sparkled.



However, in 2004, shortly after the release of the crime drama, the couple officially called off their engagement and ended their relationship.



The rom-com crime film, written and directed by Martin Brest, was widely panned by critics and audiences alike. With a whopping budget of $75.6 million, the film grossed $7.2 million, making it one of the most expensive box office bombs.



After two decades, Ben and Jennifer rekindled their romance in April 2021. A year later, the couple got engaged and tied the knot in July 2022.



In the same interview, when asked which song from her 2002 album is her favourite, In response, the actress said, "Dear Ben,"



For the uninitiated, her upcoming album 'This Is Me... Now' also has a follow-up to her iconic track 'Dear Ben Part 2.'



Here's a list of all the tracks that will be featured in the fourth coming album, 'This is me then... this is me now.'



1. This is me... right nowTo Be Yours 2. To Be Yours 3. Mad in Love 4. Can't Get Enough 5. Rebound6. You're not going anywhere.7. Dear Ben, pt. 8; 8. Hummingbird 9. Hearts and Flowers 10. Broken Like Me 11. This Time Around 12. Midnight Trip to Vegas 13. The Greatest Love Story Never Told