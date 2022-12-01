As it happened: CNN, H&M and DoorDash announce job cuts

As the US tech sector continues to be affected by the weakening global economy, PC maker Hewlett Packard announced it would lay off up to 6,000 workers over the next three years.

HP, which employs approximately 61,000 workers, said it wanted to save $1.4 billion year through 2025.

Enrique Lores, CEO of HP, said in a statement that the strategy "will enable us to better serve our customers and drive long-term value creation by reducing our costs and reinvesting in key growth initiatives to position our business for the future."