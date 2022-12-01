Royal aide resigned after making racist comments to guest at Camilla's royal reception on domestic abuse

Buckingham Palace has announced that the member of their household has resigned from her role after she made "unacceptable and deeply regrettable" comments about race and nationality to a woman. The incident took place when the Queen Consort Camila hosted a grand reception at the palace, a spokesperson of Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday.

Ngozi Fulani, who was born in Britain and works for a domestic abuse support group was invited by the Royal Family at the reception to highlight the cause of domestic abuse and violence against women. Ngozi Fulani is the founder of a London-based charity Sistah Space, which supports women of African and Caribbean heritage across the United Kingdom who have faced domestic and sexual abuse.

Ngozi share her ordeal on Twitter that the royal aide was repeatedly asking her, "What part of Africa are you from?" when she attended the royal reception on Tuesday.

Mixed feelings about yesterday's visit to Buckingham Palace. 10 mins after arriving, a member of staff, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge. The conversation below took place. The rest of the event is a blur.

The Buckingham Palace spokesperson said in the official statement, "We take this incident extremely seriously and have investigated immediately to establish the full details. In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made".

The spokesperson further said in the statement that the royal aide, who was referred to as Lady SH by Ngozi. wanted to apologise for her mistake and the hurt she caused to the guest and decided to step down from her honorary title with immediate effect.

The identity of the royal aide has not been revealed by the spokesperson or by Ngozi, but British media had been reportedly saying that she is Lady Susan Hussey, the 83-year-old godmother of Charles's son and heir Prince William.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, Prince Harry and his wife Megan Markle also alleged a senior royal family member used to have concerns about the potential skin colour of her and Prince Harry's first child. Though the claim was later denied by Prince William.

