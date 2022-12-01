ugc_banner

Spain vs Japan at FIFA World Cup 2022 - Match predictions, preview, head-to-head and line-ups

WION Web Team
Doha, QatarUpdated: Dec 01, 2022, 05:32 PM IST

Photograph:(AFP)

Follow Us

Story highlights

As no teams from Group E have a sure shot made it to the next round in FIFA World Cup 2022, their final group games tonight in Qatar will determine the final results of it.

Spain and Japan are ready to battle it out for the final two spots from Group E in FIFA World Cup 2022 when they take on each other on Thursday night at the Khalifa International Stadium. Both Spain and Japan are ranked 1 and 2, respectively, on the points table so far, and their qualification for the next round is yet to determine. Spain started their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign with a 7-0 win over Costa Rica while their match against former winners Germany ended in a 1-1 draw. For them to qualify without looking at others’ results, the 2010 winners must beat Japan.

Japan on the other hand stunned Germany in their opener, beating them 2-1. However, tables turned around quickly when Japan were beaten by Costa Rica in their following match. This loss further made their road to the knockouts a bit dicey.

Here in this piece, let’s have a look at what is in store for us 

Spain vs Japan Head-to-Head

Both Spain and Japan have met just once in the past – during a friendly in April 2001, which Spain won 1-0.

Where is Spain vs Japan match taking place and when?

Spain vs Japan, Group C match will take place at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar. The game will begin at 00:30 PM IST.

Predicted line-ups

Spain’s possible playing XI:

Simon; Carvajal, P. Torres, Laporte, Alba; Koke, Rodri, Pedri; F. Torres, Morata, Olmo

Japan’s possible playing XI:

Gonda; Yamane, Itakura, Yoshida, Nagatomo; Tanaka, Morita; Doan, Kamada, Kubo; Maeda

Where to watch Spain vs Japan at FIFA World Cup 2022?

The fans in India can enjoy the live coverage of this match on TV on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels while those wish to stream online can watch it on the Jio Cinema app and desktop.

RELATED

FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia cling on to reach last 16 and send Belgium packing

BAN vs IND 2022: Skipper Tamim Iqbal out of ODI series, injured Taskin Ahmed to miss 1st ODI

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022: Deccan Gladiators vs Morrisville Samp Army match prediction, live stream details

Topics