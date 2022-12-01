Germany vs Costa Rica FIFA World Cup 2022 broadcast TV and OTT-live streaming: When and where to watch?

Germany and Costa Rica will square off against each other in an important group stage clash in the FIFA World Cup 2022 edition, in Qatar, on Friday (December 02). Both sides have not been at their best and can't afford any more slip-ups if they wish to proceed to the last 16. While the Germans opened their campaign with a shocking 2-0 loss at the hands of Japan, they were much better in their face-off versus Spain, ending in a 1-1 stalemate. On the other hand, Costa Rica were hammered by Spain, 7-0, before they beat the Japanese, 1-0, to open the group.

Ahead of the match, Germany coach Hansi Flick spoke on his future amid Germany's slim chances and spoke at length on the upcoming clash in a news conference. He said, "I can confirm it (I will be staying on) from my side but I have a contract until 2024 and I look forward to the home Euros (in 2024) but it is a long time until then. We want to kill off the game early so as to pile pressure on the other group game. They (Costa Rica) will be defensive most likely. We need to do it and we have to have the attitude we showed against Spain."

He added, "When you look at the table Costa Rica have a chance to reach the round of 16. A draw, and a win for Spain, is enough for them to advance. I expect from Costa Rica a defensive performance as they did it against Japan. We have to find solutions against that."

In terms of head-to-head, the Germans lead Costa Rica 1-0 courtesy of a 4-2 win over them in 2006. It is to be noted that Costa Rica have never defeated Germany on the international stage and will need to pull up its socks to trounce the Germans and create history. Here's everything you need to know about the clash:

When is the Germany vs Costa Rica match of the FIFA World Cup 2022?

Germany versus Costa Rica fixture, from Group E, will be held at the Al Bayt Stadium.

What time will the match be telecast in India?

The match will get underway at 12:30 AM IST on Friday (December 02).

Where can we watch the match live: Broadcast TV and OTT Channel in India?