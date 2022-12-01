Pakistan mends its strategy after TTP calls off ceasefire

The Pakistan government is reworking its strategy to tackle terrorist activities being carried out by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) after the ceasefire agreement was called off by the militant group and attacks were resumed on the government's security forces on Thursday, as per a media report.

The government signed the ceasefire deal in June with TTP, which has been fighting for the establishment of Sharia rule across the nation. On Tuesday, the TTP called off the peace deal accusing the Pakistan government of carrying out Intelligence Based Operations (IBO) against the militant group and not abiding by the terms and agreements.



TTP, within 24 hours of breaking the truce, took the responsibility for a suicide blast that took place in the Balelli area in Quetta. The Express Tribune newspaper was informed by an official source that Pakistan will review its strategy after TTP made an announcement, earlier this week, to call off the truce and increased the terrorist attacks.

According to the source, the National Security Committee (NSC) is likely to convene a meeting to decide on the new strategy. The Afghan Taliban regime brokered the truce, as it continued to resist any kind of pressure from the Pakistan government to take action against the militant group and its affiliates.



The source informed that the government will now look into all options to tackle militancy after TTP's resurgence. Newly-appointed Army Chief General Asim Munir has a clear understanding of Afghanistan and the TTP and is likely to provide crucial input on the TTP's strategy review along with the Taliban-led Afghanistan to the Pakistan government, headed by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, on her visit to Kabul, had held discussions with the Afghan Taliban on the issue of TTP.



The official handout, however, had no mention of any concerns raised by Pakistan on the issue of cross-border terrorist attacks. The sources stated that the government may consider holding direct talks with the TTP.

(With inputs from agencies)