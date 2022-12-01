BSF using High Tech Surveillance equipment and sophisticated arms to counter narco terror

The Border Security Force personnel in Jammu and Kashmir are using high tech surveillance equipment and sophisticated arms to counter the smuggling of arms and ammunition and narcotics from across the border. The BSF is deployed on the Line of Control in Northern parts of the Kashmir region.

The BSF along with Indian Army have been continuously countering infiltrations as well as new challenges like smuggling of arms and narcotics from across the LoC. On the 58th raising day of BSF, celebrations were held at the BSF Headquarters in Humhama area of Srinagar.

''The BSF troops deployed at LoC areas respond quickly whenever they receive any intel about infiltrating terrorists and neutralise all the enemy threats from across the LoC. A new challenge has emerged before forces in the shape of smuggling of arms and narcotics via drones from across the border and to counter that BSF has adopted anti-drone technology and other measures successfully. BSF is engaging youth in different programmes and keeping them aware about the ill intentions of terrorists and other enemies including life threatening effects of drugs being smuggled from across the border,'' said IG BSF frontier Kashmir Ashok Yadav.

The BSF, raised on 1st Dec 1965 with primary responsibility to safeguard the International Borders, is one of the elite forces in India. It completed 57 years of its dedicated, distinguished and glorious service to the nation on 1st December 2022.

On this occasion, a cultural programme & big lunch was organized for BSF veterans, and all posted BSF personnel of Kashmir frontier headquarter, as well as troops of STC BSF Kashmir.

''Till the time we are protecting the borders of the country, all the citizens need to relax and live freely. We always wait for this day and feel extremely proud of it.'' said a BSF jawan.