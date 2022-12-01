Canada vs. Morocco at FIFA World Cup 2022, match predictions, preview, head to head and lineups

Morocco may find things to be very straightforward; win or draw, and they advance regardless of what transpires in the other games in the group. However, if they lose, things do get very tricky because in order for them to advance, Croatia would have to lose by at least two goals or Belgium would have to lose. If Morocco were to lose by four goals or more and the other group game ended in a draw, they would also be eliminated.

In any case, Morocco just needs to complete the task at hand, although it would be quite regrettable not to advance after having already taken points away from both teams competing for a position in the round of 16. However, judging on their results thus far, the Atlas Lions should have no trouble handling that challenge, as they easily defeated both Croatia and Belgium. While the 0-0 draw with the Vatreni was a dull game, they showed off their offensive prowess against Belgium, winning 2-0 thanks to a wonderful late strike from Zakaria Aboukhlal.

Given the calibre of opponents they have defeated, Walid Regragui's team may have been the finest tournament surprise so far. Even if they win the group, they will still face a very difficult test because they would unluckily be put up in the round of 16 with a team from Group E, most likely either Spain or Germany.



Canada vs. Morocco Head to Head at Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022

Canada will likely pose a greater danger to Morocco than Croatia and Belgium did, and the team is hoping to score more goals and at least get a point. Morocco's game has a lot on the line, but if they can repeat their group-stage performances, they will qualify for the final 16 of the tournament. The Maple Leafs were just unlucky to be paired up in this year's championships with the second- and third-placed teams from last year, as well as maybe Africa's strongest country.

Canada predicted lineups: St. Clair; Johnston, Steven Vitoria, Miller, Adekugbe; Buchanan, Kone, Eustaquio, Hoilett; Davies, David

Morocco predicted lineups: Bounou; Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraoui; Amrabat, Ounahi, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal

Canada vs. Morocco goal prediction: 0-1