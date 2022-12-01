Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022: Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers match prediction, live stream details

Match number 24th on day 9 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League will see Team Abu Dhabi going head-on against Bangla Tigers at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Ranked third on the points table, Team Abu Dhabi have had its moments in this tournament this year. Winning their previous encounter against The Chennai Brave with seven wickets must work as a confidence booster for this team. While the Bangla Tigers, who are only placed above the Delhi Bulls in the standings didn’t have the best time in the sixth season of the T10 League. Having lost four of their six matches so far, Bangla Tigers look unlikely to make the cut to the further round.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers match details

The 24th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 will be played between Team Abu Dhabi and Bangla Tigers on December 1st, 2022, Thursday, at 19:45 PM IST and 18:15 PM GST. The venue of the match is Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers match prediction

Team Abu Dhabi have a potent squad and their run of form has been outstanding too. Against a weaker opponent in Bangla Tigers, Team Abu Dhabi will stand a better chance of winning the contest.

Where to watch Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers

The fans in India can enjoy the live coverage of this match on these TV channels - Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex HD, and Rishtey Cineplex. The match live stream will be available on Voot and the Jio Cinema app.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers table standings