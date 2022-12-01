Croatia vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2022: Prediction, H2H preview, and line-ups

Croatia vs. Belgium will be the third meeting between these two teams. Croatia is comfortably ahead with four points. While they drew a goalless draw with Morocco in Group F, they crushed Canada 4-1. Belgium ranked second in the FIFA rankings, defeating Canada 1-0 while losing 0-2 to Morocco.

Croatia form

Although they would prefer to forget their disappointing draw against Morocco and focus on the challenges ahead, Croatia, who came into the competition as one of the favourites to advance to the next round, appears to be in good shape. Croatia has a stable goal differential (+3), so if Morocco wins their match against Canada, they may be able to advance to the next round even with a draw.

Belgium form

Belgium has not lived up to the fans' expectations. As a highly-ranked team, they managed a narrow victory over Canada and an unexpected loss to Morocco. If Roberto Martnez's team loses this game, they will be eliminated from the tournament. Similarly, a win will see them through. They can advance to the next round even if they draw, as long as Morocco loses to Canada by a larger margin. But that would leave a lot to chance.

Croatia vs Belgium head-to-head preview

Belgium and Croatia, long-time rivals, have played each other eight times. Each of them has a startlingly similar track record. They have each won three games, lost three, and drawn two times. Croatia only needs a draw, which will be significant, but a win would ensure that they win the group and avoid a difficult Round of 16 draws.

Croatia vs Belgium predicted lineup

Croatia: Livakovic, Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa, Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic, Kramaric, Livaja, Perisic

Belgium: Courtois, Castagne, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Meunier, Tielemans, Witsel, Carrasco, De Bruyne, E. Hazard, Batshuayi

Croatia vs Belgium kick-off time