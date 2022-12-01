Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett make their first red carpet appearance after Oscar slap

Will Smith will very soon make his on-screen comeback with the most-discussed movie of the year, 'Emancipation.' Both Smith and his film have become the talk of the town, and all thanks go to his famous Oscar slapgate. On Wednesday, Will, along with his whole family, made a red carpet-comeback for the LA premiere of his film.



The Oscar-winning actor walked the red carpet hand in hand with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. This was the couple's first public appearance since the infamous Oscar slap scandal in April of this year.



For the event, Will chose to wear a three-piece wine-coloured suit paired with a pink shirt, and as always, he was looking dapper. Meanwhile, Jada was wearing a white voluminous gown with stone detailing. She added extra glam to her look by adding diamond jewellery.



Will's three children, Trey, Willow, and Jaden, also attended the event to support their father.

Meanwhile, Will recently opened up about the shocking incident. While speaking to Fox 5, the actor expressed his concern for the film and its makers, who may suffer due to his shocking actions.



"I completely understand if someone is not ready. I would absolutely respect that and allow them their space to not be ready. My deepest concern is my team. "Antoine has done what I think is the greatest work in his entire career... the people on this team have done some of the best work of their entire careers, and my deepest hope is that my actions don’t penalise my team," said Smith.

What did #Emancipation teach Will Smith? "It certainly unlocked an empathy and a gratitude that I get to live in this time, and a gratitude for the people that went before me and before us to take beatings so I can stand here today."