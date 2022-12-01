Abu Dhabi T10 League: Delhi Bulls vs New York Strikers match prediction, live stream details

On day ninth of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022, Delhi Bulls will take on New York Strikers at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Coming off an incredible outing in their previous match against the Northern Warriors, which they won by five wickets, the New York Strikers are looking as dominant a side as any. Former England captain Eoin Morgan made headlines, smashing 87* off 35 balls – helping his team chase 144 on the last ball. Delhi Bulls, on other hand, are staring at the exit door in season 6 of this tournament. Despite some fireworks from Tim David at the end during their last match, Delhi Bulls fell short of the target, losing their third match this year.

Delhi Bulls vs New York Strikers match details

The 23rd match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 will be played between the Delhi Bulls and New York Strikers on December 1st, 2022, Thursday, at 17:30 PM IST and 16:00 PM GST. The venue of the match is Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Delhi Bulls vs New York Strikers match prediction

Without any doubt, the New York Strikers will start as favourites against Delhi Bulls. With the confidence and form the New York Strikers are moving ahead with, they are likely to win Thursday’s match as well.

Where to watch Delhi Bulls vs New York Strikers

The fans in India can enjoy the live coverage of this match on these TV channels - Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex HD, and Rishtey Cineplex. The match live stream will be available on Voot and the Jio Cinema app.

Delhi Bulls vs New York Strikers table standings