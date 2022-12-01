Nepal Elections 2022: Nepali Congress has an edge over CPN-UML in race to form government

The results of Nepal's elections are yet to be declared fully but it seems that the ruling coalition in Kathmandu, led by the Nepali Congress, is likely to remain in power. However, the primary opposition CPN-UML might also have a sizable presence in the federal parliament.

While the Nepali Congress is expected to reach 138 seats in the 275-member House of Representatives, the CPN-UML is trying to club together with smaller parties and lure the Madhav Kumar Nepal-led CPN to somehow secure the magic numbers.

As of now, the Election Commission has declared winners in 161 first-past-the-post parliamentary seats. Both NC and UML have won 54 seats. Under proportional representation, the UML is expected to secure 34 seats and NC is predicted to gain 32 seats.

NC's leader Bimalendra Nidhi said that the party will be choosing its first parliamentary party leader. He also said that he would easily have the majority since his party is the largest in the parliament. Bimalendra also said that the former alliance partners CPN-Maoists and CPN-Unified Socialists have said that they will continue the pact.

On the other hand, Subas Chandra Nembang, leader of the CPN-UML said that his party will try to form a government and has begun discussions with other parties. The UML leader said that despite NC having more seats, UML is ahead in vote percentage.

Six sitting ministers of Sher Bahadur Deuba-led five-party coalition, including the Home Minister Khan, Minister for Water Supply Umakanta Chaudhary, and Minister of State for Prime Minister's office Umesh Shreshtha of the Nepali Congress, have lost elections to the house of representatives.

