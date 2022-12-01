'Life of Pi' director Ang Lee to helm martial arts legend Bruce Lee's biopic

Martial arts legend Bruce Lee is getting his own biopic. The film based on the Chinese American martial arts legend will have Ang Lee as its director. He has previously been behind hit films like ‘Life of Pi’ and ‘Brokeback Mountain’. The film will star the filmmaker’s son Mason Lee.

The film’s plot is adapted by Dan Futterman. Jean Castelli, Alex Law and Mabel Cheung and Wells Tower wrote earlier versions of the screenplay.

Bruce Lee is one of the most-talked about Hollywood personalities. He died at a young age of 32 in 1973. His films like ‘Fist of Fury’, ‘Enter the Dragon’, ‘The Way of the Dragon’ were extremely popular at the time of release.