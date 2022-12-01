Caught on camera: South Korean YouTuber harassed on Mumbai streets, two arrested

A live-streaming video of a South Korean YouTuber in which two men can be seen harassing her on a Mumbai street has gone viral. The video created an uproar as netizens are demanding strict action against both men. The video was shared on Twitter by a user named Aditya, which shows how a man harassed the YouTuber by grabbing her hand while she was doing a livestream.

The Twitter user mentioned the Mumbai Police and said, "@MumbaiPolice A streamer from Korea was harassed by these boys in Khar last night while she was live-streaming in front of 1000+ people. This is disgusting and some action needs to be taken against them. This cannot go unpunished". Later the same post was shared by the girl in the video admitting that she was harassed last night and didn't want to escalate the issue so she left the place without saying anything.

Last night on stream, there was a guy who harassed me. I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend. And some people said that it was initiated by me being too friendly and engaging the conversation. Makes me think again about streaming. https://t.co/QQvXbOVp9F — Mhyochi in 🇮🇳 (@mhyochi) November 30, 2022 ×

The video shows a man getting closer to her and holding her hand despite her protesting. As she walks away, he appears again with another man on a bike and offers her a lift. The woman kept refusing in broken English that she lives nearby.

Mumbai Police’s Khar Police station has taken a Suo Moto action in an incident that happened with a Korean woman (foreigner) in the jurisdiction of Khar West.



In this regard, both the accused have been arrested and booked under relevant sections of the IPC.



#WomensSafety — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 1, 2022 ×

As soon as the video went viral all over social media, Mumbai Police reacted quickly and registered a case of sexual assault on its own on the basis of the video. The accused were identified as Mobeen Chand Mohd Shaikh, 19, and Mohd Naqib Sadarialam Ansari, 20. The FIR was registered by Mumbai's Khar police under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code for outraging a woman's modesty.



South Korean YouTuber later thanked the people for the support and appreciated the prompt action by Mumbai police. She said, "This happened to me in another country too but I couldn't do anything that time. I left. But in India, luckily there are many who want to help. In India, action being taken very quickly. I've been in Mumbai for over 3 weeks, planning to stay longer."