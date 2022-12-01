Robert De Niro roped in for Netflix's upcoming political thriller

Robert De Niro has been cast in the limited series ‘Zero Day’ by Netflix. Reported by Variety, the project has Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim backing it. They are the writers and executive producers of the limited series.

The project’s plot details have been kept under wraps for now but it’s reported that it will be a political thriller and that Robert De Niro will play a former US president.

The story is by Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim and Pulitzer Prize winner Michael Schmidt. Jonathan Glickman of Panoramic Media will also executive produce, with De Niro executive producing in addition to starring.