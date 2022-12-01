Prince William's godmother, 83, resigns over racism row

Prince William’s godmother has resigned from her duties at Buckingham Palace. Lady Susan Hussey, 83, quit after she repeatedly questioned Ngozi Fulani where she came from. Ngozi Fulani is Black.

This incident took place during a reception in the palace as Ngozi, chief executive of charity Sistah Space, was present at the party.

Lady Susan Hussey had to quit as there was backlash for her persistent questioning of Ngozi. A spokesperson for her godson, Prince of Wales, said that it was “really disappointing” to hear what happened. The Kensington Palace spokesperson said, "Obviously, I wasn't there, but racism has no place in our society. The comments were unacceptable, and it is right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect.”

Meanwhile, Ngozi Fulani works as an advocate for survivors of domestic abuse and described the exchange as a "violation". She wrote on Twitter that Lady Hussey, who she refers to as 'Lady SH', "approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge" and then insisted on asking her "what part of Africa are you from".

Even though Ngozi told Lady Susan that she is British, the latter said, "I can see I am going to have a challenge getting you to say where you're from."

Buckingham Palace issued a statement too: "We take this incident extremely seriously and have investigated immediately to establish the full details. In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made. We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter, and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes. In the meantime, the individual concerned would like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect. All members of the household are being reminded of the diversity and inclusivity policies which they are required to uphold at all times."