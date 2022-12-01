TikTok to ban videos that promote tanning and sunburn after medical experts raise concerns

The Chinese social media video giant TikTok has announced that it will be banning videos that promote tanning and sunburn as a viral challenge on its app. It also announced the addition of educational content instead that will make people aware of tanning and sunburn as one of the biggest skin problems around the world.

The announcement came after Australian medical experts raise concerns over the platform's sharing of pro-tanning content. The Australian medical experts of the Melanoma Institute were alarmed about the issue in September at the National Press Club, with a video-sharing app for its popular #sunburnchallenge hashtag.

TikTok has answered Melanoma Institute Australia’s plea to stop glamourising tanning. The 'Tanning. That's Cooked.' campaign launches today.

It will turn our tanning culture on its head.

Read more> https://t.co/mC0cBp6RgQ#TanningThatsCooked #TikTokForGood@tiktokaustralia pic.twitter.com/j83aJzNDnt — Melanoma Institute (@MelanomaAus) November 30, 2022 ×

The issue was raised by co-medical directors of the Melanoma Institute Prof Georgina Long and Prof Richard Scolyer, which was then also supported by Olympian and melanoma survivor Cate Campbell, saying that many social media influencers are glamourising tanning with hashtags like "sunburnt tanlines" without knowing the harmful effects of it. She urged social media platforms and influencers to change the narrative around sunburn and tanning, as none of them are aware of the harmful effects it has on the skin. Australia and New Zealand have the highest skin cancer incidence and mortality rates in the world.

Also Read | Instagram 'influencer' kicks a dog and calls herself animal lover in a viral video

In response to the uproar, TikTik has announced a widespread education campaign that will impose a pop-up banner for anti-tanning content and for all searches around tanning, summer, and sunburn. The campaign which will target people between the age group of 20 to 39, will also remove "concerning content" related to "dangerous" tanning activities, including the popular #sunburnchallenge hashtag, which has more than 8.4 million views worldwide.

TikTok’s general manager in Australia and New Zealand, Lee Hunter, said the platform would encourage user-generated content about sun safety and the dangers of melanoma among young people.

Melanoma is the most common form of cancer among 20-39-year-olds in Australia, it is also the nation's most deadly form of skin cancer, accounting for more than 1000 deaths a year.

Hunter said, "We’ll actively promote the creator content related to the campaign, which means everyone aged between 20 and 39 will see the message. And everyone who searches for a hashtag related to summer sun, tanning, and many other summertime phrases will see the … banner and will be provided with information that outlines the dangers of tanning".

The platform’s first video features a young Australian influencer applying sunscreen on a beach and dismissing tanning to her alter ego as “cooked”.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE