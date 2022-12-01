Happy UAE National Day 2022: Wishes, greetings and quotes to celebrate the day and bring people together

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) National Day is observed on 2 December every year. This is the day when the seventh emirate, Ras al Khaimah was added to the federation on 10 February 1972, making it the last emirate or state to join. As the day will be started with grand celebrations, fireworks, car rallies, and dance shows, here are some thoughtful messages and wishes that one can send its fellow Emirati and take pride in being part of the UAE.

UAE will celebrate its 51st National Day with a theme of- Brighter Together

انضموا إلينا في يوم الشهيد، لنحيي ذكرى أبطالنا، ونكرم تضحياتهم لنحيا بأمان في وطننا #عيد_الاتحاد51 pic.twitter.com/p4vZtk8UQx — Official UAE National Day Celebration (@OfficialUAEND) November 30, 2022 ×

UAE National Day greetings

1. Congratulations to all of us on the occasion of the UAE's National Day. We should be pleased that we have treated a progressive country as a group.

2. Everyone wishes you a happy UAE National Day. Big congrats to everyone on this special occasion.

3. A nation's growth and success are dependent on its citizens..... Let us make our country proud by doing what is right..... Happy National Day of the UAE!

4. Never let freedom die in your hands. Happy National Day of the UAE.

5. It is a day to pay salute to all those who became the reason for the existence of this land. Happy UAE National Day.

UAE National Day wishes

1. Feel proud to identify as an Emirati... Feel proud to be born in such a royal country... I wish you a Happy UAE National Day 2022.

2. On the occasion of UAE National Day, let us be inspired by our martyrs to always love our country and strive to make it a better place.

3. I wish you emotional freedom and spiritual pride, faith in words and happiness in the heart... On the occasion of UAE National Day, let us all salute our

country.

4. Thank you to all of the valiant fighters who gave their lives to make us one of the greatest and most proud nations in the world.

5. I hope that the occasion of UAE National Day adds colours of freedom, happiness, and glory to your life, making it a memorable occasion.

UAE National Day quotes

1. Freedom is meaningless unless it includes the freedom to follow our hearts.

2. Be a force for unity, fight corruption, and fly the flag of our country.

3. It fills me with pride to see the colours of the Emirates spreading happiness and great joy all around.

4. A group of good, wise, brave, and God-fearing men stood up years ago to claim and defend the human right to independence. Those men are no longer alive. Their work, however, is still alive in all of us. If good, wise, brave, God-fearing men do not stand in their place, independence will be lost.