UAE National Day 2022 Live: Festive mood kicks in, decorated cars roll on streets
Story highlights
UAE National Day 2022: The United Arab Emirates will be celebrating its National Day on 2 December to mark the occassion of all seven emirates namely Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah into a single nation. Several events and celebrations will be organized across UAE. To honor the ocassion of UAE National Day 2022, the country will provide free parking facilities in two emitrates Dubai and Sharjah. Sharjah National Park, Flag Island, Al Majaz Amphitheatre, Maliha Public Park, Al Hisn Island and Al Kharous in Dibba Al Hisn, Khorfakkan Amphitheater, Wadi Al Helo and other areas of Kalba, parks and residential areas in Al Bataeh, various areas of Al Madam, Al Dhaid Fort, and the Heritage Village in Al Hamriyah will all host celebrations on the special event.
Follow the latest and live updates on UAE National Day 2022 here:
Sharjah has announced a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines. The discounted cost is available to drivers from 1 December, 2022, until 20 January, 2023. For offences committed before 1 December, 2022, a reduced fine is applicable. The announcement was made as a result of a decision made by the Sharjah Executive Council to mark the 51st National Day of the UAE.
In order to decorate their cars for the festivities, people often spend about Dh100, however others are ready to spend as much as Dh700 year. Every time the UAE National Day rolls around, festivities wouldn't be complete without a parade of ornately cars with stickers. Several locals display their pride in the UAE on their cars by donning stickers and decorations, which range from images of the country's Sheikhs to phrases and the national flag.
Al Safia Street in Ajman will be blocked for a few hours today as part of the UAE's 51st National Day 2022 parade, according to the police department. Today, December 1, from 2pm to 6pm, the parade will be held. The police recommended drivers to choose alternate routes at this time. Numerous activities and performances have begun to honour the 51st National Day of the UAE, which is being celebrated with a sea of red, green, black, and white painting the Emirates.
For the 51st UAE National Day celebrations, the Dubai Municipality has released updated operating hours for the emirate's parks and recreational areas. The hours of operation for all public parks, including Creek Park, Mamzar Park, Safa Park, Zaabeel Park, and Al Mushrif National Park, are 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. However, all parks, squares, and lakes in residential neighbourhoods will be open from 8 a.m. until midnight.
Many companies in the UAE have come up with unique discounts and offers for their clients in honour of the country's 51st National Day. On the occasion of the 51st National Day of the UAE, etisalat by e& and du are providing free 51GB of data. Deals from hotels, restaurants, communication providers, airlines, and other companies are included in this. On the occasion of the 51st National Day of the UAE, etisalat by e& and du are providing free 51GB of data.
The country's ruler often givespardons of a number of prisoners on important days. Prior to the UAE's 51st National Day, President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, ordered the release of 1,040 prisoners in the emirate. Essam Issa Al Humaidan, chancellor of Dubai, said the pardon reflects Sheikh Mohammed's desire to give convicted criminals a second chance at life and to cheer up their families. He continued by saying that this action is a result of tolerance, one of the nation's core values.
Celebrating the UAE National Day 2022, Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) has announced free entry to its museums. SMA will also be hosting an array of entertaining and educational activities for members of the public. It will be for people of all age groups. Activities in Arabic and English languages will happen on 2 December. They will take place at Sharjah Maritime Museum Sharjah Fort in Al Hisn and Hisn Khor Fakkan.
The UAE National Day and Commemoration Day holidays have been formally declared for 2022 by the UAE Cabinet. From Thursday, December 1 through Saturday, December 3, there will be a break. The UAE has a holiday on Sunday, therefore work won't be done until Monday, December 5. This would result in a four-day weekend for individuals who had Sunday off. United Arab Emirates will celebrate its 51st National Day on December 2 which mark the unification of all seven emirates, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, into one unifying country.
The Pointe on the Palm Jumeirah, Dubai’s most visited dining hotspots. Firework displays will be hold at 9 PM local time on Friday. At The Beach opposite to Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) is another happening area which is often frequented with tourists and Dubai residents. The Beach will host the firework show at 8:00 pm local time on Friday. Bluewaters Island, Al Seef, Dubai Festival City are another few places where one can enjoy the firework displays over the sky. Timings will be 8 PM, 8 PM and 9PM on Friday respectively.
As the United Arab Emirates celebrates its 51st National Day, road safety experts have advise drivers to drive cautiously because police will be ramping up patrols to prevent reckless driving. The country's National Day celebrations are scheduled to take place over a long weekend, and many citizens will take time off work to celebrate during the events.
Live events will take place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from December 3 to 11. One can avail the tickets on the official website for the nine shows which are lined up. The price is at AED200. Start time for the show will be 6 PM everyday. “The show will be open for everyone who calls the UAE home to experience the 51st National Day official public shows for nine consecutive days … in Abu Dhabi at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre,” the UAE National Day website said. It also added, “you can also watch the show live on December 2 on the UAE National Day official website and all local TV channels.”
The celebrations on UAE National Day are in full swing. Ahead of the special day, the
seven emirates are organising concerts, engaging activities and fireworks. The streets are decked up with lights. In addition, the Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command has announced the National Day parade on December 1. The timings will be from 8am to 11am on the Qawasim Corniche.