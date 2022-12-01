UAE National Day 2022 Live: Festive mood kicks in, decorated cars roll on streets

Live events will take place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from December 3 to 11. One can avail the tickets on the official website for the nine shows which are lined up. The price is at AED200. Start time for the show will be 6 PM everyday. “The show will be open for everyone who calls the UAE home to experience the 51st National Day official public shows for nine consecutive days … in Abu Dhabi at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre,” the UAE National Day website said. It also added, “you can also watch the show live on December 2 on the UAE National Day official website and all local TV channels.”