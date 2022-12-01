Morning brief: Beijing reports 5,006 Covid cases, IRS releases Trump's tax records to House Committee & more

The Chinese capital of Beijing reported a record 5,006 Covid cases on Wednesday, as the country struggles to get hold of the worst-ever outbreak of viral contagion amid growing public anger against President Xi Jinping's zero Covid regime. In other news, security forces shot dead an Iranian man who was celebrating his football team's loss to the United States at the World Cup, rights groups said. Meanwhile, the US Treasury Department has said that it had complied with the Supreme Court's order and has made available Donald Trump's tax returns to a congressional committee. Finally, former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has apologised for his mistakes and said that he did not knowingly commit fraud.

Across China, new Covid infections numbered 34,942 for Wednesday, coming slightly off a peak of 38,808 registered over the weekend.

Activist Mehran Samak, 27, was honking his car horn in Bandar Anzali, a city on the Caspian Sea coast, when he was shot dead, human rights groups said.

Iran has been facing anti-regime protests following Mahsa Amini's death in police custody after being arrested by the morality police. Several people had refused to support the national team in response to a bloody government crackdown on the protests.

The court had last week declined to interfere in the matter, saying that the House has the right to request the tax returns from the IRS. A department spokesperson said “Treasury has complied with last week’s court decision”.

Speaking via video call, Bankman said, "I'm deeply sorry about what happened. Clearly, I made a lot of mistakes or things I would be able to give anything to be able to do over again."