English singer and Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie dies at 79

English singer and member of the popular rock band Fleetwood Mac Christine McVie has died at the age of 79. Her family announced the news through her Instagram account. The statement said that she passed away peacefully on the morning of November 30 after a short illness.

"We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie," the statement continued.

Born in the Lake District village of Bouth, Lancashire (which is now in Cumbria), McVie grew up in the industrial town of Smethwick. She initially wanted to be an art teacher and studied sculpture at Moseley School of Art in Birmingham. However, exposure to the British blue scene changed her vocational aspirations.

Before joining Fleetwood Mac, she had been a fan of the band. She went on to become a primary member, lead vocalist, and keyboardist of the band. She had earlier married the band's bassist John McVie