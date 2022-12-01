BCCI President Roger Binny faces TROUBLE because of daughter-in-law Mayanti Langer, will he be CLEAN BOWLED?

Roger Binny, president of the The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), is staring down a trouble. Why? It has to do something with Mayanti Langer, his daughter-in-law and Star Sports anchor and journalist. Married to Stuart Binny, she has been a popular face of Star Sports throughout the years. According to multiple reports, Roger has been requested to provide a written response by December 20 in response to a 'conflict of interest' allegation made by complainant Sanjeev Gupta. Mayani works for Star Sports, official broadcasters for India's domestic matches and the IPL.



BCCI ethics officer Vineet Saran has sent a notice to Roger levelling 'conflict of interest' allegations against him, as per PTI news agency "You are hereby informed that a complaint has been received under Rule 39(2)(b) of the Rules and Regulations of BCCI by the Ethics Officer, BCCI for breach of Rule 38 (1) (i) and Rule 38(2) of the said rules, constituting an instance of "conflict of interest" on your part. You are directed to file your Written Response to the accompanying complaint on or before 20/12/2022. The said response should be supported by a duly executed affidavit," wrote the Board's ethics officer Vineet Saran in the notice which was dated November 21.

Roger Binny, a former cricketer for India, was earlier named the BCCI President on October 18 to succeed Sourav Ganguly. Binny was mentioned as the ideal replacement when Ganguly's departure was officially announced, and the 1983 World Cup champion has since been named the BCCI's 36th President in Mumbai.