Now, Musk says Apple never planned to pull Twitter from App Store

After earlier claiming that Apple is threatening to remove Twitter from the App Store, Elon Musk on Wednesday tweeted that the misunderstanding was resolved following his meeting with the iPhone maker's Chief Executive Tim Cook.

"Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so," the billionaire CEO of Twitter and Tesla Inc said in a tweet.

Good conversation. Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store. Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2022 ×

On Monday, Musk had accused Apple of threatening to block Twitter from its app store without saying why in a series of tweets. He had also said that the company had stopped advertising on the social media platform.

In one of his later tweets, he had tagged Cook's Twitter account, asking "what's going on here?"

No official word on the matter has been said either by Twitter or Apple. Apple has not responded publicly to Musk's earlier tweets.

Twitter has seen a massive drop in revenue ever since Musk took over. Several advertisers have quit the platform over hate speech concerns and confusion over how Musk plans to moderate content. Ad sales account for about 90 per cent of Twitter's revenue. He has blamed activists for pressuring advertisers to pull out of the platform.

Musk had also slammed Apple for levying a commission on in-app purchases. He had tweeted that Apple charges software developers up to 30 per cent fee for in-app purchases, and suggested he was willing to "go to war" with Apple than pay the commission.

