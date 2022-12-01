A protester celebrating Iran's World Cup exit was shot dead, say reports

Security forces shot dead an Iranian man who was celebrating his football team's loss to the United States at the World Cup, rights groups said Wednesday. Following the loss in Qatar on Tuesday night, Iran is now out of the tournament. The results drew a mixed response from pro- and anti-regime supporters.

Activist Mehran Samak, 27, was honking his car horn in Bandar Anzali, a city on the Caspian Sea coast, when he was shot dead, human rights groups said.

Iran has been facing anti-regime protests following Mahsa Amini's death in police custody after being arrested by the morality police. Several people had refused to support the national team in response to a bloody government crackdown on the protests.

Also Read | Two arrested Iranian players released ahead of USA World Cup game

Samak "was targeted directly and shot in the head by security forces... following the defeat of the national team against America", said Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR).

The New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) also reported his death.

The Iranian authorities haven't said anything on the matter yet.

Later, Iranian international midfielder Saeid Ezatolahi posted a picture of him with Samak from a youth football team. It came as a shock to everyone that the footballer knew Samak. Notably, he played in the US match and is from Bandar Anzali.

"After last night's bitter loss, the news of your passing set fire to my heart," said Ezatolahi on Instagram, describing Samak as a "childhood teammate".

His post further said, "Some day the masks will fall, the truth will be laid bare."

"This is not what our youth deserve. This is not what our nation deserves."

State-affiliated media blamed hostile forces for putting undue pressure on the players. Notably, the players did not sing the national anthem in their first clash against England, in what was seen as an expression of solidarity with the protesters. However, they did sing it in the Wales and the USA clashes.

Reports suggest that the players were under intense pressure from Iranian authorities to not to show support for the unrest at home.

The CHRI published a video from Samak's funeral on Wednesday at which mourners could be heard shouting "Death to the dictator".

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE