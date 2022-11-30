Dems script history, elect Hakeem Jeffries as first black lawmaker to lead a party in Congress

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries has been elected to succeed Nancy Pelosi as leader of the Democrats in the House next year. Jeffries will become the first Black American to head a major political party in the Congress. The decision taken on Wednesday at Capitol Hill was a closed door one and unanimous, by acclamation.

The internal Democratic caucus votes of Jeffries and the other top leaders faced no challengers. While Jeffries will be the Democratic minority leader in the new Congress, 59-year-old Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts is the Democratic whip and 43-year-old Rep. Pete Aguilar of California is caucus chairman.

The change marks a stark contrast in leadership who are all three decades younger than the older lot. Pelosi along with Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland and Democratic Whip James Clyburn of South Carolina are stepping down from their roles. Jeffries had become the youngest member serving in leadership when he became the chairman of the Democratic caucus in 2019.

“It’s a solemn responsibility that we are all inheriting. And the best thing that we can do as a result of the seriousness and solemnity of the moment is lean in hard and do the best damn job that we can for the people," Jeffries had said a day before the meeting.

Meanwhile, Pelosi was designated “Speaker Emerita” in a unanimous vote by the House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee Tuesday night. After leading the House Democrats for the past 20 years, Pelosi expressed confidence in the new leaders.

“A new day is dawning — and I am confident that these new leaders will capably lead our Caucus and the Congress,” Pelosi said.

The Democrats will be in minority in the new House next year, but the Democrats are expected to be in a better position as the Republicans are struggling to unite around GOP leader Kevin McCarthy as the new House speaker.

Jeffries was the House manager during Donald Trump’s first impeachment.

“We’re still working through the implications of Trumpism and what it has meant, as a very destabilizing force for American democracy," Jeffries said.

He further said that he hopes to “lead an effort that centers our communication strategy around the messaging principle that values unite, issues divide.”

(With inputs from agencies)

