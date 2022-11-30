ISIS says leader Abu Hasan Al-Qurashi killed, new leader named
Story highlights
Abu Hasan became the leader of the group back in October 2019 after the death of his predecessor – Abu Ibrahim al-Qurashi. He was killed in a raid conducted by the United States in northern Syria.
Abu Hasan became the leader of the group back in October 2019 after the death of his predecessor – Abu Ibrahim al-Qurashi. He was killed in a raid conducted by the United States in northern Syria.
The Islamist State said on Wednesday that its leader Abu Hasan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi was killed in battle. The extremist group has named his replacement. A spokesperson for the group said that the IS group leader was killed "in combat with enemies of God" but did not provide further details.
Al-Muhajir, a spokesman for the ISIS said on Telegram that Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurashi is the new leader of the terror outfit.
Abu Hasan al-Husseini al-Qurashi was named in March as the third leader since IS was founded. It happened after the extremist group`s former leader blew himself up in February to avoid being captured by US soldiers.
His predecessor Abu Hasan became the leader of the group back in October 2019 after the death of his predecessor – Abu Ibrahim al-Qurashi. He was killed in a raid conducted by the United States in northern Syria.
Earlier, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was also killed in Idlib back in October 2019.
The Islamic State was born out of the civil war in Syria in the 2000s and over the next few years, the militant group was able to capture parts of Iraq and Syria in 2014. The main aim of the group was to create an Islamic caliphate as was proclaimed by Baghdadi from the Iraqi city of Mosul.
The various factions of the Islamic state and other militant groups have been constantly in a state of war and even in Afghanistan, the IS was active after the Taliban came to power. There were a number of blasts that took place in the past year and most of them were claimed by the Islamic State.