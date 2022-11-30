Lily Collins returns fashionably for 'Emily in Paris' season 3: Watch trailer

Netflix’s ‘Emily in Paris’ is returning for season 3.

The new teaser trailer reveals Emily Cooper continues to work at her dream job at a French marketing firm, all while managing romance and friendship. Dressed fashionably, Emily is seen travelling the countryside and still brushing up her French.

The third season finds Emily at a crossroads, choosing between lovers and professional opportunities.



All 10 episodes of the new season will debut on Netflix on December 21.

Creator and showrunner Darren Star will also helm the third season. The cast includes Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie and Lucien Laviscount, who joined the show in its second season in a recurring role but has now been promoted to series regular.