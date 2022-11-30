ugc_banner

Brazil legend Pele hospitalised with general swelling, daughter says 'no emergency'

WION Web Team
Sao Paulo, BrazilUpdated: Nov 30, 2022, 09:25 PM IST

Brazilian football legend Pele is hospitalized again with general swelling, his daughter confirmed on social media on Wednesday. She added this was no case of any surprise or emergency.

After ESPN Brasil reported that Pele had again been admitted to Albert Einstein Hospital with complaints of 'general swelling' and will be undergoing several tests, his daughter Kely Nascimento posted on Instagram about her father's condition.

"Lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad's health. He is in the hospital regulating medication," Nascimento wrote. "There is no emergency or new dire prediction. I will be there for New Years and promise to post some pictures."

The World Cup winner, Pele, had a tumor removed from his colon in September last year and has been in and out of the hospital since.

ESPN Brasil reported that Pele was having cardiac issues and his medical staff showed concern that his chemotherapy treatment was not having the expected results.

Pele's manager and the Albert Einstein Hospital did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

