Ukraine's 'surrender hotline' for Russian soldiers getting 100 calls a day from troops, families

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

The Ukraine government's 'surrender hotline' for Russian soldiers receives up to 100 inquiries a day, as reported by BBC. In September, the "I Want To Live" project got underway. Russian troops surrender to Ukrainian forces by dialling a hotline or submitting information through messaging apps. More than 3,500 interactions have been held with occupying personnel and their families, according to Kyiv officials.

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin mobilised tens of thousands of Russian soldiers and the city of Kherson was freed, there appears to have been an uptick in the queries for surrender.

The headquarters for the treatment of prisoners of war in Ukraine isn't immune to frequent power outages in the nation, as the dim passageways suggest.

Also Read: EU to set up tribunal backed by UN to investigate possible Russian war crimes in Ukraine

Svitlana, a Ukrainian call handler who often communicates with the Russian military, in a modest office said soldiers willing to surrender can communicate their desire to do so over the phone or through the majority of messaging services, including Telegram and WhatsApp.

The Kremlin is reportedly exchanging more prisoners of war in an effort to appease domestic critics, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

On each side, there are reportedly thousands of prisoners of war, but the exact numbers are unclear.