Oscars 2023: All categories to be awarded live on air

Oscars is changing a few things for its upcoming edition. Oscars 2023 will have all 23 categories aired during the telecast.

Making the announcement, as per Variety, Bill Kramer, CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said, “I can confirm that all categories will be included in the live telecast.”

Last year, eight Oscar categories including original score, makeup and hairstyling, documentary short, film editing, production design, animated short, live action short and sound were not a part of the main telecast. It led to outrage across the film industry with people calling out The Academy for it.

Bill Kramer continued, “We are committed to having a show that celebrates the artisans, the arts and sciences and the collaborative nature of moviemaking. This is very much what the mission of the Academy is, and I am very hopeful that we can do a show that celebrates all components of moviemaking in an entertaining and engaging way.”

Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel will return for the third time to host the ceremony. Executive producers and showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner of White Cherry Entertainment will produce the Oscars.