'Had I been the fittest guy, I would’ve...': Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar makes big claim

Pakistan has produced some big names in world cricket, especially in the pace department. Shoaib Akhtar is one of the most popular names in the cricketing fraternity who helped Pakistan win several games with his pace and bounce. During his playing days, he troubled many batters and had intense face-offs with some iconic players such as Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Steve Waugh, etc.

Speaking to The Guardian, the 47-year-old asked the interviewer when he was the happiest in life. After getting response from the journo who said, "Erm, I’m not sure. The birth of my child?", Akhtar replied, "Right, increase that by a thousand and it’ll be somewhere near what it feels like to bowl truly fast. If you get a wicket after all that effort, when the ball hits the stumps, the sound of it goes inside your soul and explodes like an atom bomb. That’s true happiness. Every time I turn on the TV, I say: ‘Is there anyone out there who can step up? Please take this record away from me,’ I’ll be the first to fly out and shake them by the hand." He added, "Had I been the fittest guy, I would’ve been the greatest ever."