Bilkis Bano approaches SC, files review petition challenging release of gangrape convicts

On Wednesday, Bilkis Bano petitioned the Supreme Court to overturn the early release of 11 men who had been convicted of gangraping her during the riots in Gujarat in 2002. The Supreme Court's May decision allowing the Gujarat government to use the 1992 Remission Rules to release the 11 convicts was challenged by Bilkis Bano in a review petition. Her attorney raised the issue before Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud for listing.

The Chief Justice of India stated that he will look into the question of whether both pleas can be heard concurrently and by the same bench.

On August 15 of this year, the Gujarat government freed 11 individuals who had been given life sentences.

According to Gujarat's remission policy in effect at the time of the case's conviction in 2008, all 11 life-term inmates were released.

After the Godhra tragedy on February 27, 2002, in which 59 people died after the Sabarmati Express was set afire by a mob, Bilkis Bano was gang-raped and left to die. She was five months pregnant then.