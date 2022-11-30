France vs Tunisia FIFA World Cup 2022 broadcast TV and OTT-live streaming: When and where to watch?

Defending champions France will take on Tunisia in both sides' last group-stage encounter in the FIFA World Cup 2022 edition, in Qatar, on Wednesday (November 30). Since winning their first-ever FIFA WC trophy, in 1998, France have never won all three games in the group stage round whereas Tunisia have never even won three games in their WC history so far. Thus, it is a highly uneven contest but this edition of the World Cup has already given football fans some surprising results and, hence, the French line-up will not like to be complacent and aim to march ahead with a big win over Tunisia.

France have already qualified for the Round of 16. Meanwhile, Tunisia needs to beat the defending champions to have any chance of further qualification. Even a draw will ensure France top their group and, hence, have the luxury of resting some of their key players. Asked if their star player Kylian Mbappe insisted on playing or accepts to be given a breather, Didier Deschamps -- the French manager -- said on the eve of the contest, "Physically he’s fine. Kylian doesn’t have a big ego. He’s important to us and makes a difference. But he’s always accepted what the team needs."

France have comprehensively won both their games so far, beating Australia 4-1 and going past Denmark 2-1. Tunisia, on the other hand, held on to a 0-0 stalemate versus Denmark and lost to Australia by 0-1.

Here's everything you need to know about the clash:

When is France vs Tunisia match of the FIFA World Cup 2022?

France versus Tunisia fixture, from Group D, will be held at the Education City Stadium.

What time will the match be telecast in India?

The face-off will get underway at 20:30 AM IST on Wednesday (November 30).

Where can we watch the match live: Broadcast TV and OTT Channel in India?