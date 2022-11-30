Duplicity on terrorism is like creating Frankenstein and thinking it won't impact you: MoS Lekhi

Talking to WION at the Global Technology summit, India's Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi, said that the ongoing unrest in China over the nation's stringent Zero-Covid policy is an internal matter and is "for the country to control within".

"China protests are for the world to see and are for the country to control within...I would only say that no country in the world can be an island by itself," the minister said.

Talking about India's agenda for the upcoming G20 meet, Lekhi said that since the nations of the grouping control more than 80 per cent of the world economy, commerce and trade will feature in the talks. She added that the meet will also be "about showcasing India's capability both in technical terms and technological advancements".

Watch | MoS Meenakshi Lekhi opens up on China's zero-Covid policy protest

She said that India is a cultural hub and an ancient civilisation and that the mix of the two aspects of the Indian ethos, value system along with modern technology has helped the country prove "that India is second to none".

"We are about finding solutions and we are usually part of the solution not part of the problem and thus we will showcase this power," Lekhi said.

Bringing up the Indian principle of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam", she added that "If we say...that world is one big family, then the family needs to grow together, help each other, work together for the betterment of the society."

Also read | Global Technology Summit: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar stresses on the importance of data

As per the minister, G20 "would be a great platform in developing world view" on "deeper subjects" like climate change and counterterrorism.

Lekhi said that the world needs to have a view on counterterrorism and that "duplicitous points of view will not work and will not do well" adding that "the particular thought and methodology is a challenge to the world, to every country".

She compared it to "creating Frankensteins" and remarked that "thinking they will only impact others and not them", is "a wrong way of looking at it".

Talking about climate change dialogue at the summit, she referred to PM Narendra Modi's concept of LiFE (Lifestyle for the Environment) and said that the "world needs to understand the subject matter deeply and exposure to India will help them achieve better understanding and addressing issues the way they should be addressed".

She said that India has a large population of 1.3 billion and considering that it is still a developing country "our carbon footprints are still low compared to countries which have a lower population and greater consumption patterns."

India will for the first time assume the G20 presidency in next year's summit.

Speaking about the West-Russia divide and India's position vis-a-vis acting as a bridge between them and Russian President Vladimir Putin's attendance at the G20 summit next year, she said "I hope so" adding that "for the simple reason that India is a country of the south as much as it is of the north, India is a country of the east as much as it is of the west so you can see all the elements in India".

"We are definitely a bridge between the two thoughts that divide the world but we can showcase to the world how connectivity and standing by each other and seeing the issues as they stand would help with arriving at a solution," said Lekhi.



WATCH WION LIVE HERE